Pete Hegseth Drops New Video Promising ‘Testosterone Replacement Therapy’ For US Soldiers

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wants the troops to be a bit more Rambo-like.

Hegseth announced on Wednesday the military is starting a new program where troops 30 and older will have their testosterone levels checked annually — and troops that have Low-T will have the option to get free testosterone replacement therapy.

“This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement, it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capability, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight,” Hegseth said in a video posted on X. “We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world, and this program delivers on that obligation.”

Hegseth stressed the decision is “entirely” up to service members, if a doc ends up recommending TRT. He also said troops under the age of 30 can request to take the annual test if they’d like as well.

The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026

The Mayo Clinic said testosterone levels in men start to drop in their 30s and 40s at about a rate of 2% each year.

“If testosterone drops below a certain level, it can cause symptoms. Fatigue and low sexual interest are common… muscle wasting and a decrease in muscle strength can be a result of low testosterone, too,” the clinic said in one report about testosterone replacement therapy in 2016.

Low-T can hurt women as well by contributing to a “decreased sex drive, depression, and weakness,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Hegseth did not differentiate between male and female soldiers in his video, so it appears the offer applies to all troops.

“As we know, the modern battlefield is brutal and unrelenting. It requires and demands maximum psychological and mental readiness,” Hegseth added. “And by addressing these health markers early, we’re keeping you on the leading edge of lethality and giving you the same level of support that you give this nation — the absolute best.”

Watch above.

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