Joe Rogan believes Democrats in California “stole the election” from reality star Spencer Pratt–an assertion he made while interviewing Vice President JD Vance, who fervently agreed.

Part of the pair’s conversation, which was shared on Rogan’s YouTube channel Wednesday, centered around the SAVE America Act, a GOP effort with House and Senate support that would require Americans to show proof of citizenship in order to vote. The Brennan Center reported in April that over 21 million Americans lack such documents—like passports and birth certificates—and would thus be unable to cast a ballot.

The Act would also impact women who have changed their last names after marriage.

But that’s not the talking points Rogan and Vance stuck to. “I’m not skeptical. I’m not skeptical. I’m accusing them. I think they stole the election,” Rogan said of California’s Democratic Party. “Yes!” Vance answered.

Notably, polls ahead of the LA mayoral race showed Pratt, who ran as a Republican in the deep blue city, landing in third place — where he ended up. Pratt failing to advance to the runoff actually irked incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) and the Democratic Party establishment, as she must now fend off a progressive challenger from her left in the general election, whereas running against Pratt was seen as a sure win for Bass.

Rogan continued, “And I think it’s common, and this idea that elections can’t be stolen, I always say to people, okay, do you think that the amount of election fraud is 0%? No one thinks that.”

The host also pointed to his perception of voter attitudes to support his accusation. “They’re like, ‘Blue no matter who’, ‘We gotta win or red no matter what’. There’s always people, right and left, that are going to try to rig the election because they think it’s imperative.”

Vance and Rogan also attempted to bat back accusations from the left that the SAVE America Act would unfairly disenfranchise voters of color.

“And I think they cheat. And I think they’ve been doing it forever, and I don’t think there’s any other reason why you would have no voter ID. And they try to say, ‘It’s racist to have voter ID’. What are you talking about? Do you think other races are incapable of going to the DMV? That’s insane,” Rogan said.

Vance agreed. “The implication of their argument is literally like Blacks and Hispanics cannot go to the DMV to get an ID,” Vance said. “By the way, if you look at the polling, Black Americans are as pro-voter ID, even though most black Americans vote Democrat, they’re still as pro-voter ID as white Americans is.”

If passed, the SAVE America Act would also require a photo ID to vote, but would not allow student IDs, and would also not allow tribal IDs unless they have an expiration date on them—something most tribal IDs do not carry, the Brennan Center also reported. Universal mail-in voting would also be restricted.

In January, The New York Times shut down claims by the Trump administration that the Biden administration allowed widespread voter fraud by migrants to the United States—and used the former’s own tools to do so.

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