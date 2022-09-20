Peter Navarro Trashes Trump’s 2020 Operation: ‘One of the Worst Presidential Campaigns in Modern History’

Donald Trump continues to claim he lost the 2020 presidential election because of alleged fraud, but former administration official Peter Navarro believes his campaign is also to blame.

Speaking this week to the Washington Examiner, Navarro blasted Trump’s 2020 campaign as “one of the worst presidential campaigns in modern history.”

Navarro made his comments to the outlet on Monday at a press event for his book Taking Back Trump’s America: Why We Lost the White House and How We’ll Win It Back.

“[They ran] effectively one of the worst presidential campaigns in modern history with stark contrast to his 2016 campaign. The president himself, I think, did a wonderful job leading this country,” Navarro said.

The Trump advisor added that Trump was “let down” by personnel that “got inside the West Wing and never should have.”

Navarro echoed past criticisms of Jared Kusher, accusing him of “spending money like a monkey with flamethrower” during the campaign.

“In 2016, we were significantly outspent, but the money was used wisely. And in 2020, we had plenty of money, but Kushner burned it like a monkey with a flamethrower. And when push came to shove in the final six weeks of the campaign, we ran out of money,” he said.

Other personnel to earn the ire of Navarro for the 2020 loss reportedly include administration officials like John Kelley, Gary Cohn, and Steve Mnuchin.

Navarro, who also claims there was fraud in the 2020 election, said the election between Trump and President Joe Biden should have been a “landslide,” but Trump’s poor campaign gave Biden more of a chance with voters.

Navarro claimed Kushner was the unofficial “de facto” campaign manager and he reportedly accused the former president’s son-in-law of lying about poll numbers and the state of the campaign to the then-president, or “the boss,” about the state of the election.

