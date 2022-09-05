Trump Asks If the FBI Will ‘Change the Results of the 2020 Presidential Election’ as If That’s a Thing

Former President Donald Trump spent part of Labor Day asking if the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the broader Department of Justice will “change the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

Obviously, that is not a thing.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump fired off the same “Truth” twice, back to back.

He wrote, “Now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative Election Rigging Scam, are they going to change the results of the 2020 Presidential Election? They should!!!”

Trump has claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him even though it was not. Moreover, the results of presidential elections cannot be retroactively changed.

It’s not the first time Trump whined that the election results should be reversed on Truth Social. Last week, he demanded that he be declared the winner or, failing that, a new election be held “immediately.”

This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!

Holding a presidential election “immediately” rather than every four years as prescribed by the Constitution beginning in 1788 is also not a thing, so much so it is painfully not a thing.

The only president to leave office and then return to the presidency was Grover Cleveland, who defeated Benjamin Harrison in the 1892 presidential election without the assistance of the Department of Justice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com