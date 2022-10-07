RealClearPolitics predicted Democrats will lose their majority in the U.S. Senate next month, while Herschel Walker will lose his race to unseat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

In its latest ‘Battle for the Senate’ projection map, the polling data aggregator predicted the GOP will flip Arizona and Nevada while it holds on to the seat being vacated in Pennsylvania by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Georgia, per RCP’s map, will stay in Democratic hands for another six years.

The prediction comes as Walker has found his campaign upended by claims he paid for one abortion and asked for another. A woman who spoke to both the Daily Beast and the New York Times this week has described the former football star as little more than a disingenuous absentee father.

In Arizona, Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters actually trails by 4.1 points to incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Not a single one of the seven polls used for the average has the Republican leading. Still, RCP predicts the race as a GOP pick-up.

In Nevada, Republican nominee Adam Laxalt leads incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) by 2.1 points. In that race, Laxalt leads in each of the six polls used by the aggregator. The race is also listed as a pick-up.

In Georgia, where Walker’s troubles continue to turn off voters, he is only down by 3.8 points, according to the average of polls. But RCP projects the race as a Democrat hold. Four of six polls cited were released before Walker’s scandalous week.

The other two were conducted before bombshell allegations pro-life Walker urged a woman with whom he has a child to get a second abortion.

In Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz trails Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by 4.3 points in an average of six surveys. Still, RCP projects Oz will win the race.

RCP’s current projection for the House shows Republicans with a 220-180 seat majority with 35 races listed as tossups.

