JUST IN: Herschel Walker Fires Political Director Over Suspected Leaks to Media

Herschel Walker has fired the political director for his campaign, according to a report by CNN.

The Republican candidate and Word Salad Champion has been mired in scandal throughout his campaign challenging incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), but the situation went thermonuclear after a Daily Beast report that Walker had paid for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion.

Walker vehemently denied the report, but his own son Christian Walker’s social media posts, the candidate’s flailing word salad attempts at explanation, and then a follow up report from the Beast revealing the woman to also be the mother of one of Walker’s children continue to cause headaches for the former football star’s campaign.

CNN anchor John King reported on Friday that Walker had just fired Taylor Crowe, his campaign political director. “Getting a pink slip, sources tell us, over suspected leaks to the media.” The report on CNN’s website listed “[t]wo people familiar with the matter” as the anonymous sources.

When Mediaite checked Crowe’s Twitter account, it was set to private protected tweets, but it is not known if that was a new development. Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise and Crowe both declined CNN’s requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

