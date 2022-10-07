A woman who claims Herschel Walker paid for her to abort their child now says she ended their romantic relationship when he insisted she terminate another pregnancy, which resulted in a child they eventually had together.

The Republican Georgia Senate nominee’s campaign was upended Monday when The Daily Beast reported Walker paid an unidentified woman $700 to abort a child in 2009. The report verified the story in part with a get-well-soon card and a receipt for the procedure.

Wednesday, after Walker adamantly denied her allegations, she said she was raising the child he fathered.

The plot thickened Friday evening when the woman told the New York Times she ended her relationship with the former football star when he insisted she have a second abortion. She refused, and the child is now 10-years-old.

The paper reported:

In a series of interviews, the woman said Mr. Walker had barely been involved in their now 10-year-old son’s life, offering little more than court-ordered child support and occasional gifts. The woman disclosed the new details about her relationship with Mr. Walker, who has anchored his campaign on an appeal to social conservatives as an unwavering opponent of abortion even in cases of rape and incest, after the former football star publicly denied that he knew her. He called her “some alleged woman” in a radio interview on Thursday.

The woman, whose identity remains under a veil of secrecy to protect her, said Walker has done “nothing” for their alleged child.

“As a father, he’s done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it,” she told the Times. “He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life.”

Walker has said the woman’s previous claims are “lies” concocted by the Democratic Party.

