Republican Senator Claims ‘Abortion’ Includes Murdering Babies ‘Past the Moment of Birth’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) expanded the definition of “abortion” during a floor speech on Monday, claiming the procedure sometimes involves killing a baby after delivery.

Tuberville railed against a policy implemented by the Biden administration last year that provides travel expenses and other support for troops seeking abortions, but who are based in states where the procedure is outlawed. The policy was a response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and a constitutional right to abortion.

“No issue shows the radical drift of this administration better than abortion,” he began. “The far left attacks pro-life Americans and they distract from the fact that their views… go well beyond the beliefs of most Americans and most civilized people around the world.”

He accused the Biden administration of supporting “an extreme, heartless, and inhumane abortion agenda” before claiming abortion doesn’t just refer to the termination of a pregnancy, but also babies:

The Democrats today believe in abortion at any time for any reason with no restrictions or regard for human life. I am proud to be pro-life for many reasons, including my faith – another thing that I will not set aside for political correctness. However, even without considering religion, a society that allows abortion up to and past the moment of birth after the baby has been born isn’t progressive. It’s barbaric and it’s murder

“Abortion” does not in fact include the deliberate killing of a child outside the womb. That would be a criminal act in all 50 states.

Anti-abortion advocates have long criticized “partial-birth abortion,” a non-medical term they coined to suggest women sometimes terminate their pregnancies at the last possible moment. However, the term was deployed to give legislative cover for banning late-term abortions.

“This administration went into overdrive to force their agenda onto every America,” Tuberville continued. “Now, to be clear, the Supreme Court ruling did not make abortion illegal. It said, ‘We’re gonna send it back to the states, where it can more closely be decided by the voters.'”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

