Ronna McDaniel Running for RNC Chair Again Despite Reported Calls for Change After Midterms

Ronna McDaniel is planning on running for reelection as the Republican National Committee chair despite reported calls for a replacement.

McDaniel indicated she would run for reelection during a call on the midterms with RNC members, Politico reported.

Democrats have already secured majority control in the Senate, while the House looks like it will end up with only a slight Republican majority. These disappointing outcomes have led to something of a blame game among Republicans, with some calling for party leadership votes to be delayed.

Politico reported:

The announcement came on a Monday call with RNC members, following a disappointing midterm election for Republicans, who had hoped to win control of both chambers of Congress but are instead caught in a post-election blame game. Democrats have maintained their hold on the Senate, and it remains unclear which party will be in the House majority, though the GOP has the inside track. During the call, McDaniel said she would run for reelection if the members wanted her to, and that she heard from many who do. She added that she intended to move forward, according to a person familiar with he remarks.

The revelation about McDaniel’s intentions come amidst reports that some party members were looking for other options.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) has been discussing the potential of taking over the RNC chair position, a consultant for the Republican claimed on Sunday. This would be despite the fact that Zeldin ultimately failed to defeat New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) in the gubernatorial race.

“I can confirm he has received numerous calls asking him to consider running for RNC chairman,” Zeldin media consultant John Brabender told NBC News.

Brabender did not say Zeldin is planning anything at the moment, but said he is “fielding calls” on the matter.

