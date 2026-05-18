JUST IN: Nearly 100 Dems Immediately Move to Block Creation of $1.8 Billion Trump Slush Fund

House Democrats have taken legal action to block President Donald Trump’s nearly $1.8 billion slush fund for allies who believe they were victimized by government “weaponization” under the Biden administration.

The Department of Justice announced “The Anti-Weaponization Fund” Monday as a result of Trump dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for leaking his tax returns to the press during his first term.

According to the DOJ press release, “The Fund will have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants. Submission of a claim is voluntary. There are no partisan requirements to file a claim. Any money left when the Fund ceases operations will revert to the Federal Government. The Fund will receive $1.776 billion and will come from the judgment fund, which is a perpetual appropriation allowing DOJ to settle and pay cases.”

Shortly thereafter, House Democrats filed an amicus brief objecting to the settlement, warning of a “specter of corruption unparalleled in American history.”

On X, the House Judiciary Dems announced, “93 House Democrats have filed a motion to block Trump’s self-dealing settlement in his sham $10 billion IRS lawsuit, which would create a $1.7 billion slush fund for Jan. 6 rioters and political allies.”

The brief, filed in the Southern District of Florida and first shared with MS NOW, asked Judge Kathleen Williams to dismiss the president’s IRS lawsuit and “closely scrutinize” any potential deal.

BREAKING: 93 House Democrats have filed a motion to block Trump’s self-dealing settlement in his sham $10 billion IRS lawsuit, which would create a $1.7 billion slush fund for Jan. 6 rioters and political allies. https://t.co/OfRvhjeWat pic.twitter.com/ZBI3RfekKO — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) May 18, 2026

Heading up the coalition that produced the brief were Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO), of Colorado, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

“This President has continually asserted a maximalist view of his own Executive authority, foreclosing any possible argument that the agencies appearing here as Defendants have autonomy or independence from him,” the Democrats wrote.

They argued that Trump’s actions “raise serious questions about whether the parties have manipulated the court system to achieve illicit ends.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!