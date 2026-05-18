President Donald Trump said he is going to push Attorney General Todd Blanche and the Justice Department to launch an “immediate investigation” into what he called 500,000 “illegal” mail-in ballots being sent out in Maryland.

Trump announced he wants the probe in a Truth Social post on Monday afternoon.

“In Maryland, they sent out 500,000 Illegal Mail In Ballots, and they got caught!” Trump posted. “So now, they’re going to send out 500,000 more Mail In Ballots, but nobody knows what’s happening with the first 500,000 they sent. In addition, many of these Ballots went to Democrats, so any Republican running in Maryland doesn’t have a chance!”

Trump said the “Corrupt” Gov. Wes Moore (D) “allowed this to happen” to make sure Democrats won. He then accused the state of running rigged elections for a long time.

“It never made sense to me that Maryland was considered an automatic Democrat State, but now I see why. I’m sure this has gone on for years,” Trump said. “I’m going to ask the Attorney General of the United States, and the DOJ, to bring an immediate investigation into this situation.”

WBAL 1090 AM in Baltimore reported on what Trump was referring to on Monday, saying Maryland was resending more than 565,000 mail-in ballots that were printed with an error.

Here are more details from the report:

The state of Maryland will replace all of the mail-in ballots sent out so far ahead of next month’s primary election. Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis said Friday night an error caused by the state’s mail-in ballot vendor led some voters to get the wrong party ballot for the primary. DeMarinis said he did not know how many voters received the wrong ballot, so out of an abundance of caution, the state is sending out new ballots to the more than 565,000 people who requested them as of Thursday.

Trump also addressed the issue in a Truth Social post last weekend, saying it showed why the SAVE America Act — which would require proof of citizenship to vote — is necessary.

“We cannot, as a country, put up with this any longer!!!” Trump posted.

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