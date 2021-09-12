Rose McGowan Campaigns With Larry Elder, After Claiming That Newsom’s Wife Tried to Cover Up Her Weinstein Allegations

Actress Rose McGowan campaigned with California recall candidate Larry Elder (R) on Sunday, after having made accusations that Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s (D-CA) wife attempted to silence her sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

“The reality is, today, I challenge this state, I challenge these voters, I challenge the media, to back up. Be human first, vote for humanity,” she said in the press conference, which took place just two days ahead of the recall election.

At the presser, she also said she is no longer a Democrat, “because everyone who has harassed, stalked, and stolen from me in my time in Hollywood has been a Democrat.”

McGowan said that while she does not agree with Elder on every issue, he is a “better candidate” and “better man” than Newsom.

McGowan’s endorsement of Elder comes after she accused the California governor’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, of attempting to keep her allegations against Weinstein quiet.

“So this woman, I don’t know, some blonde lady with the last name of the Newsom, cold-calls me, and was like, David Boies [Weinstein’s attorney] wants to know what it would take to make you happy,'” she said in an interview on the Rubin Report YouTube show.

Elder told Fox Los Angeles that he does not know if McGowan’s accusations against Siebel Newsom are true, but that she “has produced emails that were sent to her from Gavin Newsom’s wife.”

Elder himself has come under scrutiny in regards to previous comments about women, as well as his ex-fiancée alleging domestic abuse.

A spokesperson for Siebel Newsom unequivocally denied McGowan’s claim, calling it a “complete fabrication.”

“It’s disappointing but not surprising to see political opponents launch these false attacks just days before the election. Their limited correspondence has been strictly as fellow survivors of sexual assault and in Jennifer’s former capacity leading the Representation Project, an organization that fights limiting gender stereotypes and norms,” the statement said, according to Insider.

Siebel Newsom penned an op-ed in 2017 for HuffPost similarly accusing Weinstein of predatory behavior.

“Not all that shocking because very similar things happened to me,” she wrote in response to the New York Times piece about Weinstein paying off his accusers. “I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend.”

In a series of tweets on Sunday, McGowan also insinuated Gavin Newsom may have known about the Weinstein accusations before they surfaced.

“What did Gavin know & when did he know it?” she posted several times.

Watch above, via RSBN.

