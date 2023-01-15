Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses to Endorse Trump for President, Despite Fox News Anchor Pressing Her to Do So: ‘My Focus Isn’t 2024’

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR) — for now, at least — won’t commit to backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, anchor Shannon Bream pressed the newly-sworn in Arkansas governor on whether she plans to back the man for whom she served as White House Press Secretary.

“Your bio, on your official page as Governor, describes you as a ‘trusted confidant of President Trump,'” Bream said. “Have you talked to him about his ’24 run? Will you endorse him in that?”

Sanders effusively praised her former boss, but did not go so far as to back him.

“I love the president, have a great relationship with him,” Sanders said. “I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden. But right now, my focus isn’t 2024. It’s focusing here in Arkansas and doing what we can to empower the people of this state, and make sure that I’m delivering on the promises that I laid out over the course of the last two years.”

Bream, though, didn’t give up.

“What kind of timeline would you have for making a decision?” Bream asked. “Do you want to see who else gets into the primary? Will you wait for the nominee?”

Sanders — as she did frequently during her time in the White House — sidestepped a question she did not want to address.

“My focus isn’t on 2024,” the governor said. “It’s on what we can deliver in this legislative session. I’m not going to set an arbitrary timeline. I’m not really focused on that at all.”

The Fox News anchor tried once more — by reaching to the archives to reference a New York Magazine column from 2021 in which Sanders was floated as a potential vice presidential candidate. The author of the piece posited that Sanders would pair well as a running mate for either Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

“You’ve just gotten sworn in,” Bream said. “Do you already feel the pressure of future speculation?”

But one more time, Sanders refused to show her cards.

“I feel the pressure of delivering this legislative session,” Sanders said, dryly. “That’s the only thing that our team, and that I am focused on, is delivering on what we laid out to do.”

Watch above, via Fox.

