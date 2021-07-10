Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says Trump Threatens Those Who Stand Up to Him, But Sometimes ‘It’s Just Idle Words’

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said Friday that former President Donald Trump has “threatened to do a lot” to individuals who have criticized him, including herself.

Asked in an interview with Alaska Landmine Radio if she thinks Trump would come up to Alaska during the 2022 Senate race, Murkowski seemed dubious.

“You know he’s threatened to. He’s threatened to do a lot to those who have stood up to him. And sometimes there’s some carry through, and sometimes maybe it’s just idle words or idle threats, but I can’t let that influence what I do and how I do it and who I do it for,” she said.

Murkowski has not formally launched a reelection bid, and would likely face a tough race should she do so. The Alaska moderate fell out of favor with Trump and many of his supporters when she voted to convict during the second impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump has endorsed Republican primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka, and the Alaska GOP seconded that endorsement on Saturday, according to her campaign.

In the interview, Murkowski said she is not a senator for the prestige, but to represent Alaskan voices to the best of her ability.

“At the end of the day, I’m not doing this job because I want or need the title, I do it because Alaskans have given me their support and have asked me to do the best job that I can and the best of my ability and to stand up with an independent voice,” she said.

She added that the 2022 primary will be closely watched, regardless of whether she runs.

“I think one of the things that I’ve learned is that none of the races that I’ve been part of have ever really been easy or ordinary — it will probably prove to be much, much along those lines,” she said. “I know that former President Trump is skeptical about me, and the job that I do for Alaska, but I really think that that’s for Alaskans to judge.”

