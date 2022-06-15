Former Trump senior adviser and campaign manager, Steve Bannon, took questions outside a D.C. courthouse Wednesday after a judge dismissed his motion to throw out the contempt of Congress charges he is facing.

Judge Carl Nichols of the D.C. District Court found no standing in Bannon’s arguments that the Jan. 6 House select committee’s subpoenas were unlawful. The judge also shot down Bannon’s claims that he is protected by executive privilege, given his proximity to then-President Donald Trump regarding Jan. 6.

Bannon will now go to trial on July 18th for failing to comply with the House subpoena.

Speaking outside of the courthouse, while a protester held up a sign saying “Failed Coup,” Bannon was asked if his “goal” is an “autocratic-type MAGA rule of government.”

Bannon answered by invoking Republican Mayra Flores’s win in a majority-Hispanic Congression District in Texas on Tuesday night, saying she won in a “blowout.”

The reporter pushed again asking, “but in terms of ruling?”

“By Democracy,” responded Bannon, adding:

We believe in free and fair and transparent elections! And we’re winning everywhere! This is going to be a massive blowout like 1932. You’re witnessing, right now, a political realignment like 1932.

“And we will govern for 100 years after we win 100 seats,” Bannon continued.

“Do you want to govern as a one-party kind of total government?” the reporter pushed again. “Do you want to destroy the Democratic Party?”

“Well, I believe that we will destroy the Democratic Party as a national political institution. A populist uprising of Hispanics, African-Americans and working-class people is before us,” Bannon concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com