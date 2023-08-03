Ted Cruz Trashes Future Jury And ‘Relentlessly Hostile’ Obama Judge In Trump Indictment: ‘The Laws Don’t Matter, They Hate Him’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz trashed the judge and the hypothetical future jury in the eventual trial on charges in the most recent Donald Trump indictment, calling them “far-left” partisans who “loathe” him.

Trump appeared in court Thursday to be arraigned on charges related to January 6 ahead of a trial that former Nixon counsel John Dean on CNN said will test both the criminal justice system and the Constitution.

The federal judge in the case, Tanya Chutkan, has a history with the ex-president and has handed out harsh sentences for January 6 defendants, which Cruz noted on his The Verdict podcast.

Cruz said the country has “entered banana republic territory” with this third indictment of Trump, and predicted there will be a fourth indictment soon enough, before tearing into Judge Chutkan and the future jury pool as being far-left Trump-haters who will join Special Counsel Jack Smith and President Joe Biden’s DOJ in disregarding the “rule of law” in order to toss the election to the Democrats and hurt Trump because they “hate him.”

“The likelihood that a D.C. jury will vote to convict Donald Trump is exceptionally high and the facts don’t matter, the laws don’t matter: They hate him,” he said. “That’s a big part of the reason why the Biden DOJ wants to bring this case in D.C. Which means, with a far-left judge and a far-left jury, there is a very real possibility that Donald Trump ends up being convicted.”

He also said Chutkan will be “relentlessly hostile” to Trump and “bend over backwards” for the Biden DOJ, and that she and the DOJ want to ensure the trial happens “after he’s nominated but before the general election” to maximize the benefit to Biden’s 2024 chances.

Cruz predicted that a conviction would eventually be overturned by the Supreme Court, but repeated his argument that the entire situation is dangerous to the rule of law and democracy.

“What is dangerous about this particular indictment with a judge and a jury that are likely to be stacked against Donald Trump and in fact, loathe Donald Trump? That is a very dangerous scenario,” he said. “That is, I think, exceptionally bad for the rule of law, but be for democracy. Whether you want Donald Trump to be the next president or not, that question should not be answered by a corrupt Department of Justice weaponizing the legal system.”

what is dangerous about this particular indictment with a judge and a jury that are likely to be stacked against Donald Trump and in fact, loathe Donald Trump? That is a very dangerous scenario. That is, I think, exceptionally bad for the rule of law, but be for democracy. Whether you want Donald Trump to be the next president or not, that question should not be answered by a corrupt Department of Justice weaponizing the legal system.

