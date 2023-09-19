‘The View’ Hosts Call Out John Fetterman Over New Senate Dress Code: ‘The Very Least You Can Do Is Dress Appropriately’

The View co-hosts wrangled over the issue of Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-PA) “Casual Friday” approach to dressing, with Sunny Hostin arguing that a sloppy appearance “demeans the office and the actual decorum in the Senate.”

Fetterman, who stands 6’8″, is known for wearing shorts and sweatshirts on Capitol Hill. This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that the Senate was doing away with its dress code, saying, “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with Hostin’s assessment, saying, “These are chambers that Abraham Lincoln walked in, John McCain, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson; there’s a hallowed sort-of ground to it…For me, like, there’s an earnestness to John Fetterman that I really like, but I sort of think, dress for the job you want, and you have signed up for a job that’s historically had this dress code.”

Hostin added, “I was always taught, you dress for the job you want, not for the job you have…And it just seems to me that even though there is no law, it is just a practice, and I think that it demeans the office and the actual decorum in the Senate,” Hostin said before calling out Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for similar fashion missteps. “The very least that you could do is just dress appropriately,” she added.

Not surprisingly Whoopi Goldberg, who’s known for her own casual approach to dressing, defended Fetterman.

“Listen, here’s my attitude: I don’t care what you wear as long as you get the job done. I don’t care. I don’t care if you’re in a dress. I don’t care, because my — at this point, you know, if that’s how he’s comf — I’m more comfortable — y’all always look good and you’re always put together. I’m more comfortable looking like me, and Barbara [Walters] understood that and she allowed it, OK? I dress in what I wake up in.”

Watch the clip above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com