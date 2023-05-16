Former President Donald Trump, who famously incited an insurrection that sought to overturn the 2020 election results, claimed he was the victim of a “coup” attempt.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Bongino Show, Trump was asked about a potential second term should his 2024 candidacy land him back in the White House.

“Can we get a promise from you for a housecleaning?” Dan Bongino asked, a day after Special Counsel John Durham released his report concluding the FBI went too far when investigating Trump’s possible ties to the Russian government. “We need everybody gone who cannot pledge allegiance to the Constitution and pledges allegiance to the Democrat party first.”

“Don’t forget, I did houseclean–I fired a lot of people,” replied Trump, who called for the “termination” of the Constitution in December. “But the deep state goes deep.”

Trump then bragged he fired former FBI Director James Comey, whose agency initiated the investigation into Trump.

“It was a great firing,” he said. “They were looking to do real bad–this, this was a coup that they were looking at. These are sick people. So, yeah. Only a fool would not do that. You have to do a deep–not only there. You have to do it in a lot of other locations.”

The former president then blasted Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is probing Trump’s efforts to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election, as well as his illegal retention of government documents after he left office.

“I call him the special persecutor, not prosecutor,” Trump continued. “Persecutor because persecutor’s worse. But Jack Smith, he continues to go after Trump. The phony boxes hoax. And if you take a look at Biden, Biden’s got boxes all over the place.”

Trump called Smith’s probe “a continuation of the same hoax.”

Watch above via The Dan Bongino Show.

