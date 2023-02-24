Trump-Allied Org Creates ‘Cheat Sheet’ of Former Jan 6 Committee Staffers For Blacklisting on Capitol Hill

A conservative non-profit group allied with Donald Trump urged fellow allies within Washington D.C. to blacklist any staffers associated with January 6 congressional subcommittee, according to a new report.

American Accountability Foundation contacted hundreds in Washington D.C. and provided a list of names and current firms those people are working for in the letter, Politico’s Hailey Fuchs and Kyle Cheney reported.

“AAF has put together a cheat-sheet below outlining their new firms and the firm’s clients so you can be sure you (and your staff) aren’t inadvertently taking a meeting with a company that hires staff that hates your boss,” Thomas Jones, president of AAF, reportedly wrote in the letter, which is confirmed to Politico.

This “cheat sheet” included names, former titles, current employment, and links to current companies for each person that made the list, so those could be boycotted too. The list urged lawmakers and their staffers not to take meetings with lobby firms in any way associated with January 6 committee staffers.

Among the names are Casey Lucier and Kevin Elliker, both investigative counsels for the committee. Jones told recipients receiving the letter, including members of Congress, that they should send back more names if they know them.

“It is important to remember that even if one of these former J6 investigators is not listed as a lobbyist on this specific account, the billings brought in by the clients listed below benefit all staff at the J6 investigator’s new firm,” Jones warned.

In comments to Politico, Jones cited the letter as an effort to battle “the swamp.”

“Until conservatives are willing to fight back against the swamp — in this case cutting off the lifeblood of lobbyist access — the swamp will never be drained,” he said.

