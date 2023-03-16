Former President Donald Trump tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) yet again on Thursday night accusing him of overseeing the “worst Insurance Scam in the entire Country!”

Trump posted the screed to his embattled Truth Social platform, writing:

In addition to wanting to cut Social Security (and raise the minimum age to at least 70) & MediCare, RINO Ron DeSanctimonious is delivering the biggest insurance company BAILOUT to Globalist Insurance Companies, IN HISTORY. He’s also crushed Florida homeowners whose houses were destroyed in the Hurricane – They’re getting pennies on the dollar. His Insurance Commissioner does NOTHING, while Florida’s lives are ruined. This is the worst Insurance Scam in the entire Country!

Trump’s latest attack on his likely 2024 presidential rival was an apparent reference to legislation in Florida, backed by DeSantis and the GOP legislature, that would give insurance companies new protections against being sued by everyday citizens.

Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times summed up the issue, writing, “DeSantis has supported House Bill 837, one of the priorities of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and the companion Senate Bill 236. That legislation would make it harder for Floridians to sue their insurance companies. The bills are being fast-tracked through the Legislature this year.”

Mower explains the motivation behind the bill is an effort to bring down insurance premiums in Florida by limiting the companies’ costs in fighting litigation. Florida currently has the highest homeowners and auto insurance premiums in the U.S.

DeSantis and the GOP-led legislature have already passed a bill to protect property insurance companies from litigation, another move Trump appeared to be taking aim at in his attack.

Mower notes that the bills have also divided Republicans in Florida as some see them as giving in to the “long-sought legal” demands from insurance companies while they gouge Floridians.

“We are not sticking up for small businesses and individuals in the state of Florida, who are being taken advantage of by a number of these insurance companies who are not doing right by them,” Republican state Sen. Erin Grall said on Wednesday, according to the Times.

