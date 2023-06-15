‘Trump Fully Cooperated’: Non-Lawyer Responds to Report He Told Ex-President to Keep Government Docs

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton claimed on Thursday that former President Donald Trump “fully cooperated” with the Department of Justice in its investigation of Trump’s retention of government documents.

The Washington Post published an article on Wednesday citing Trump advisers who claimed the former president “time and again rejected the advice from lawyers and advisers who urged him to cooperate and instead took the advice of Tom Fitton” and others “who told him he could legally keep the documents and should fight the Justice Department.”

During an interview on Newsmax, Thursday, host Rob Schmitt asked Fitton for his response to the article.

“The so called Trump advisers, what are they saying? That Trump obstructed justice? It’s absurd,” Fitton responded. “Obviously that isn’t the case. I don’t know who’s telling the Washington Post. The fact is, Trump cooperated, right?”

Fitton argued:

He turned those documents over in the beginning of the year, those 15 boxes, and then they harassed him further, they issued a subpoena, and he responded to the subpoena. They gave them more documents. Now the objection is that, well he didn’t search properly or hid documents from his own lawyers. You know, I didn’t think there was any persuasive evidence of that, so Trump fully cooperated. So the whole thesis of the story, that somehow he didn’t turn documents over and was indicted, is false.

Suggesting that what the Department of Justice did to Trump was “entrap him in a wildly abusive way,” Fitton said, “If these are Trump advisers, he needs new advisers.”

Trump pleaded guilty to 37 counts over his retention of government documents on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Watch above via Newsmax.

