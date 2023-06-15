Fox News Host Mark Levin Takes Aim at Network’s Own Legal Analyst Over Trump Indictment Analysis

Fox News host Mark Levin fired inside the tent on Thursday, ripping a network legal analyst over his assessment of the federal charges Donald Trump is facing.

Trump faces 37 counts related to his retention of government documents after he left the White House. The Department of Justice says he took classified material to his Mar-a-Lago residence and repeatedly obstructed the government’s attempts to recover documents. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In comments flagged by Mediaite, Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy offered his analysis of the case on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show on Thursday. Hewitt asked McCarthy about Trump’s claim that he declassified all the documents.

“First of all, I think if you do that under the Presidential Records Act, there should be a document supporting it,” McCarthy said. “Otherwise, he’s got to have a witness that shows that he did it. I don’t think he has that, and I also think it’s irrelevant because it’s not a defense to these charges.”

Shortly afterward, Levin, who hosts Life, Liberty & Levin Sundays on Fox, took to Twitter and retweeted Mediaite’s article and criticized McCarthy.

“Well, then it must be true … apparently, we are told, Trump has no defense,” Levin wrote. “He should hang it up. Accept over 100+ years in prison-time, and get it over with. Unbelievable. I wonder what Rush would say about such ‘insight’ and ‘wisdom.'”

Well, then it must be true … apparently, we are told, Trump has no defense. He should hang it up. Accept over 100+ years in prison-time, and get it over with. Unbelievable. I wonder what Rush would say about such "insight" and "wisdom."https://t.co/O5RKeFivbR — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 15, 2023

It isn’t the first time Levin has taken aim at a fellow Fox News personality. In May of last year, he criticized Laura Ingraham for saying Trump made a “mistake” by endorsing Mehmet Oz over David McCormick the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

“I’m a Pennsylvanian,” he said at the time, before referring to Ingraham by her time slot. “10PM-er’s not a Pennsylvanian. But some people, because they have a camera in their face, actually think they know what’s best for you without actually inquiring into it.”

He added that Ingraham “has a cork up her nose over this.”

Oz went on to win the primary, but lost the general election.

In March of last year, he claimed Fox News host Dana Perino “hates me” because “she’s a Bush-y and I’m not.”

In June 2021, he ripped then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson without mentioning him by name. Levin reacted to a New York Times report stating that Carlson had been dishing dirt to the media about the inner workings at the network.

“That is a serious misunderstanding of one’s role, of loyalty, and character,” Levin said. “Let me leave it at that.”

