Former President Donald Trump is reportedly looking to announce his candidacy for the presidency “unusually early,” according to the New York Times.

In a Times report published late Friday night, “Republicans are bracing” for an announcement the paper said is “designed in part to shield the former president from a stream of damaging revelations emerging from investigations into his attempts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.”

The Times further reported,

The timing of a formal announcement from Mr. Trump remains uncertain. But he recently surprised some advisers by saying he might declare his candidacy on social media without warning even his own team, and aides are scrambling to build out basic campaign infrastructure in time for an announcement as early as this month.

One potential deterrent to an early announcement is that Trump would be unable to deploy his $100 million political action committee war chest.

“But Mr. Trump’s command over small-dollar donors has remained strong, leaving some on his team unconcerned about the fund-raising limits,” the Times stated. Trump has been back in the spotlight in Washington, D.C. as the House Jan 6. committee holds public hearings on his role in inciting the 2021 Capitol riot, where a mob of his supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election that Trump lost. He has baselessly claimed the election was rigged against him. A Harvard-Harris poll released on Friday showed that 61% of Americans do not think Trump should run for president again.

