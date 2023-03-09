Devotees of former president Donald Trump are taking the news that Tucker Carlson despises him hard.

Evidence in the ongoing defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems has launched against Fox News revealed the while Carlson has often defended and lavished praise on Trump, his true feelings are less positive.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” wrote Carlson in a private text message he sent to a producer on January 4, 2021. “I can’t wait.”

Carlson went on to declare that he hated Trump “passionately,” and was immensely disappointed in the course of his presidency. “That’s the last four years. We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump.”

Two days later, when Trump’s lies about the 2020 election resulted in a violent riot at the Capitol Building, Carlson characterized Trump as a “demonic force.”

Fans of both the most-watched cable news host on television and the former president are in denial about the authenticity of the messages and nature of the two’s relationship, though Carlson himself has not denied writing them.

“People are speculating about Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump,” tweeted Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, seemingly unaware of the unearthed messages. “So I dug up this clip from AmFest (Dec 2022) of Tucker answering an audience question about what he thinks of Trump: ‘I actually love Donald Trump as a guy…The idea that he’s some monster is just absurd.'”

Kirk has since deleted the tweet, perhaps after realizing that the clip only proved that Carlson’s public front did not comport with his honest evaluation of Trump.

Serial tweeter and Trump supporter Brigitte Gabriel speculated that the messages were not real, writing “I hope this isn’t true. I’ve always really liked Tucker Carlson’s show and would hate to think he’s been lying to us.”

Curt Schilling, a former standout MLB pitcher turned host for Outkick, another outlet owned by Fox Corporation, replied by attributing the appearance of Carlson’s disdain for Trump to a robot’s interference.

“In the day and age of AI,” there could be “no way” the messages were real, submitted Schilling, only inches away from theorizing that we’re living in the Matrix.

Carlson has not yet addressed his private commentary on Trump. Fox News host Howard Kurtz noted on-air last week that the network had determined that its personalities could not comment on the Dominion case.

