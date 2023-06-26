Trump Praises RFK Jr. as ‘Good Man’ Whose ‘Heart Is In the Right Place’: ‘He’s a Common Sense Guy And So Am I’

Former president Donald Trump praised Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a “smart” and “good man” on Monday, telling radio host Howie Carr that he and Kennedy both shared an affinity for “common sense.”

“Bobby Kennedy, he’s getting — he’s a Democrat from the ‘First Family’ they used to call it, and he’s taking almost as much heat as you are from fake news. What would you tell Bobby Kennedy?” asked Carr.

Trump replied:

Just hang in — I mean they go after you. He’s been very nice to me, I’ve actually had a very nice relationship with him over the years. He’s a very smart guy, and a good guy. He said that Trump’s the greatest debater and you can’t just [inaudible] going against Trump. I was very honored by the fact that he said that, glad he feels that. But he’s a very good man and his heart is in the right place and he’s doing really well! I saw a poll, he’s at 22. That’s pretty good, that’s pretty good. Doing very well.

“So have you talked to him lately?” inquired Carr.

“No, I haven’t. I would, but I haven’t. We have, there’s a lot of things, you know, he’s a common sense guy and so am I, so whether you’re conservative or liberal, common sense is common sense,” answered Trump.

After Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the then president-elect met with Kennedy Jr., who claimed that he had been asked to head a commission on “vaccination safety and scientific integrity.”

Trump’s transition team quickly pushed back on that assertion, however, explaining in a statement that he had “enjoyed” his conversation with the anti-vaccine activist and that he was “exploring the possibility of forming a commission on Autism.”

Kennedy Jr., who is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, has also argued that wifi causes cancer and “leaky brain.”

Listen above via WRKO AM 680.

