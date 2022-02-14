Trump Takes Credit for Susan Collins’ Re-Election – Even Though He Didn’t Endorse Her and Was Outperformed by Almost 18 Points

Former President Donald Trump took credit on Monday for Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins’ re-election victory in 2020 – even though he didn’t endorse her and was outperformed by her by almost 18 points.

In a statement, Trump said:

Funny thing about Susan Collins, who is absolutely atrocious, and has been for a long time, I won Maine 2, by a lot, and those hard working people attended a rally of many thousands. Just one word about her and the fact that she didn’t help the fisherman, as their rights were taken from them from the federal government, and the lumberjacks, she would have had no chance to win. But I remained silent and positive and allowed her to have her victory. She would have lost in a landslide. Gee, aren’t I nice?

Despite voting in favor of the 2017 GOP tax reform, voting to acquit him in his first impeachment trial and voting for his first two Supreme Court nominees, Collins was critical of Trump during his presidency and resisted GOP-led efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. She also voted against Trump’s third Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett. Collins voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

In 2020, Collins won her fifth term by defeating Democrat Sara Gideon by almost nine percentage points. Meanwhile, Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden by just over 11 percentage points. Collins outperformed Trump by almost 18 percentage points, 51 percent to 44.02 percent.

