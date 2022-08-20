Trump Team Plans Major Filing ‘Within Hours’ Challenging Mar-a-Lago Raid

Donald Trump’s legal team is promising a major response to the FBI’s raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Attorney James Trusty said on Mark Levin’s radio show on Friday that a motion could be filed within hours, or by Monday at the latest. Trusty is taking specific issue with the warrant the FBI used to raid the property and seize allegedly classified materials, saying it was too general of a warrant.

“It should be something that gets publicly filed. So the whole United States will get to read this thing,” Trusty told Levin. He added the filing could be through by Monday, but will it’s “probably going to be more like hours.”

According to Trusty:

The Fourth Amendment requires particularity. It requires narrowness to the intrusion on the person’s home. And this warrant had language in it. And keep in mind, all we’ve seen is a warrant and an inventory. But the warrant has language in it about if you find a classified document, you can take the whole box around, it and you can take any boxes near it. And that’s really the functional equivalent of a general search. There’s just no limit to that kind of scope in the warrant.

Trusty said Trump’s team will argue in favor of a special master, a third party who would come in and review different aspects of the case.

“We do think that one of the benefits of the special master, if the master agrees, is we can stop DOJ in their tracks when it comes to inspecting these documents,” Trusty said.

Fellow Trump lawyer Alina Habba further teased a major motion in a Saturday interview with Newsmax.

“There is a motion pending that will be later revealed,” she said, adding it’s coming “very soon,” but refusing to give an exact timeline.

She did say it will involve “Fourth Amendment violations,” something the former president noted in a Friday Truth Social post that also referenced the coming legal action.

Trump wrote:

A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections. My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country. Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!

Asked if the motion would be revealed this week, Habba said they are moving “swiftly.”

“I think that any motion he instructs a team, or the team advises, is done pretty swiftly,” she said.

