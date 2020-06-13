comScore

Trump Tweets That He Won’t Be Watching Either Kind of Football If They Allow Kneeling During the Anthem

By Phillip NietoJun 13th, 2020, 6:04 pm

President Donald Trump will no longer watch the United States Soccer team perform after the sport’s governing board announced it would no longer require players to stand for the national anthem.

“I won’t be watching much anymore!” Trump said in a tweet Saturday evening. “And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!”


Trump’s decision to boycott watching U.S. soccer comes after the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted Wednesday to repeal Policy 604-1, which required all players to stand for the national anthem. After the death of George Floyd, protests have spread nationwide to demand more police accountability and recognition of systematic racism.

