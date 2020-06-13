President Donald Trump will no longer watch the United States Soccer team perform after the sport’s governing board announced it would no longer require players to stand for the national anthem.

“I won’t be watching much anymore!” Trump said in a tweet Saturday evening. “And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!”

I won’t be watching much anymore! https://t.co/s8nCg9EJSW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching! https://t.co/aGfBaK7RNA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020



Trump’s decision to boycott watching U.S. soccer comes after the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted Wednesday to repeal Policy 604-1, which required all players to stand for the national anthem. After the death of George Floyd, protests have spread nationwide to demand more police accountability and recognition of systematic racism.

The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted yesterday to repeal Policy 604-1, which required our players to stand during the national anthem. Black Lives Matter.

We can do more and we will. pic.twitter.com/wtyfkVZmsB — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) June 11, 2020

