Trump Says Construction of His ‘Triumphal Arch’ Will Begin ‘Sometime in the Next Two Months’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he expects construction of the “Triumphal Arch” he wants to build in Washington, D.C. to begin “sometime in the next two months.”

The arch is one of several building projects Trump has pushed for as the country enters into its 250th year, proposed to be constructed at the culmination of a bridge that leads from the Lincoln Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery. The design of models Trump has shown reporters echoes that of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France and would be designed to honor America’s military veterans.

On Trump’s desk in the Oval Office today was a plan for a triumphal arch on the other side of the river from the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/PyulIhlmHE — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) October 9, 2025

The president’s other efforts to remake Washington, D.C. have been divisive, from the demolition of the White House’s East Wing for a ballroom to the addition of his name to the Kennedy Center, cheered by his supporters and drawing condemnation — and lawsuits — from critics.

Politico’s West Wing Playbook author Sophia Cai reported on Trump’s latest comments about the arch project Wednesday.

NEW: President Trump tells me construction of the Triumphal Arch is expected to begin “sometime in the next two months.”https://t.co/WztMkSwM69 — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) December 31, 2025

Cai reached Trump by phone at Mar-a-Lago and asked when he expected work to begin.

“It hasn’t started yet. It starts sometime in the next two months. It’ll be great. Everyone loves it,” replied Trump. “They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch.”

As Cai noted, “critics have raised questions about cost, aesthetics and whether the executive branch has the authority to unilaterally move forward with such construction in Washington.”