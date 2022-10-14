UK Paper Has a Livestream Betting on Whether New Prime Minister Will Outlast Piece of Lettuce With Googly Eyes

One British newspaper is daring to ask the hard-hitting question the rest of the media appears to be ignoring: can U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss outlast a googly-eyed head of lettuce? If you’d like to start getting in on the action, there is a livestream on Daily Star’s YouTube page where a framed photograph of the prime minister is accompanying said head of lettuce with googly eyes.

“Day one: Can Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?” a caption on the livestream reads. A scroll at the bottom marked “breaking” also informs viewers that “Liz Truss hasn’t resigned (yet).”

On Twitter, the Daily Star asked a different version of the same question.

“Day one: Which wet lettuce will last longer?” they wrote of Truss and the head of lettuce.

Day one: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/vReEEeL6jk — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 14, 2022

After only five hours, the livestream had amassed approximately 50,000 views, Reuters reported.

Daily Star’s Will Stone wrote it’s unlikely Truss can last in her position past 35 days, the time it is expected to take for good ol’ googly eyes to decay.

From Daily Star:

Bookies have given odds of 6-1 for Liz Truss to be replaced faster than it takes for a lettuce to rot. The ‘lame duck’ PM has steered the economy into a right royal mess after just one month at the helm. So much so, our veg has already outlasted former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

U.K. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced he was stepping down from his role this week after only 38 days in the position. Truss has faced pressure after recent hits to the British pound and markets after a series of tax cuts. Truss announced she is allowing the corporate tax rate to be raised next year. The British pound even hit a record low value in the wake of Truss’ controversial tax cuts and fears about the national debt.

