JUST IN: Liz Truss to Succeed Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister

U.K. Foreign Minister Liz Truss will become Great Britain’s prime minister as she defeated former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party’s leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Truss will become the third female U.K. prime minister, following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

“I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential,” tweeted Truss on Monday.

Truss, a hawk on China, will have her work cut out for her at 10 Downing Street.

“Spending, taxes, and inflation rose as he struggled to screw shut the faucets that he had cheerfully spun open during the lockdown,” wrote U.K. House of Lords Dan Hannan in The Washington Examiner in July, referring to Johnson. Among numerous other issues, Truss will also have to deal with the war in Ukraine. Great Britain has been a major supporter of Ukraine in the conflict.

On Monday, Truss promised tax cuts and better energy policy.

“I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy,” she said. “I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.”

Johnson resigned in July following a barrage of resignations within his government in response to him appointing Chris Pincher to a senior government position despite apparently being informed of sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2019. Pincher has denied the allegations. He has since resigned from the position and has been suspended from the Conservative Party.

Johnson also came under fire for having parties at the prime minister’s residence during the Covid pandemic while the rest of the United Kingdom faced severe restrictions that included lockdowns. The scandal is known as “Partygate.”

Johnson will meet with Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland on Tuesday to give his resignation. Truss will also meet that day with the queen, who will give her the task to put together a government.

In a Twitter thread on Monday, Johnson expressed his farewell and congratulations to Truss.

“I have been proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party for the last three years, winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine,” he tweeted.

Johnson continued, “Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.”

