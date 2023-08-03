Vivek Ramaswamy Posts Up In Front of Court for Trump Arraignment in Desperate Bid for Senpai’s Approval

Republican presidential candidate and cheerleader for former president Donald Trump Vivek Ramaswamy posted up in front of the Washington, D.C. courthouse where Trump is set to be arraigned on Thursday to mourn Trump’s legal troubles and make a desperate bid for his approval.

“Earlier this week I sued the U.S. Department of Justice and I further filed an additional FOIA request to understand what President Biden told Jack Smith, what Merrick Garland told Jack Smith, because we want the truth,” began Ramaswamy gravely. “Today I’m in front of the courthouse in Washington, D.C. where the 45th president of the United States, my competitor in this race, will be arraigned later today.”

The man who paid to have details he believed would be damaging to his primary campaign scrubbed from his Wikipedia page continued:

But I think that the symbolic moment of today is something far deeper than just this case. We live in an era of the noble lie. The so-called lie that the government tells to its people because it believes the people can’t handle the truth. Why is it that we see the rise of three different indictments, three supposedly independent prosecutions at the same time, in the midst of a presidential election. It’s because the government does not trust the people to select their leaders.

Ramaswamy went on to invoke the American Revolution and argue that the charges against Trump constitute a “politicized persecution through prosecution.”

The reason the people don’t trust the government is that the government doesn’t trust the people. I’m here at the courthouse where Trump will be arraigned later today & I’m making a demand to our government: tell us the truth about what’s really driving this flurry of… pic.twitter.com/Ro6SRzy7qC — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 3, 2023

Trump faces four counts related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which culminated with the January 6 Capitol riot.

In his 2022 book Nation of Victims, Ramaswamy accused Trump of taking “a page from the Stacey Abrams playbook” insisted that Trump’s claims of voter fraud were “just as weak” as Abrams’s claims of voter suppression, and called January 6 “a dark day for democracy.”

“The loser of the last election refused to concede the race, claimed the election was stolen, raised hundred of millions of dollars from loyal supporters, and is considering running for executive office again,” he wrote.

On the campaign trail, however, Ramaswamy has changed his tune.

“You want to know what caused Jan. 6?” he asked Tucker Carlson rhetorically last month before answering that it was “pervasive censorship in this country in the lead-up” to the riot. “There’s such a temptation to say that there’s one man,” he lamented about the version of himself who wrote Nation of Victims.

Vivek in his 2022 book: "It was a dark day for democracy. The loser of the last election refused to concede the race, claimed the election was stolen, raised hundreds of millions of dollars from loyal supporters, and is running for executive office again." https://t.co/R2bmv2x51O pic.twitter.com/56XEaP2Atv — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) August 2, 2023

He echoed that message on after Trump’s indictment on Tuesday, which he called “another sad moment in our country’s history.”

“It is wrong and incorrect and inaccurate to place blame for what happened on January 6 at the feet of Donald Trump,” argued Ramaswamy. “Donald Trump was not responsible for what happened on January 6.

“You want to know what was responsible?” he asked. “Systematic, pervasive censorship in this country.”

It is not yet known whether the longshot candidate was noticed by senpai.

