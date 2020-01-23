WATCH Angry Father Confront Elizabeth Warren on Student Debt Plan: ‘The Ones That Do The Right Thing Get Screwed?’

An angry father was recorded asking 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) why “those of us that did the right thing get screwed” through her student debt plans.

In an exchange during Senator Warren’s “selfie line” in Grimes, Iowa Monday afternoon, which went viral online, the man can be heard asking, “My daughter is in school, I saved all my money just to pay student loans, can I have my money back?”

A Father confronts @SenWarren Father : My daughter is in school, I saved all my money just to pay student loans Can I have my money back? Warren: of course not Father: so you want to help those who don’t save any money and the ones that do the right thing get screwed? pic.twitter.com/EY8M57tj9F — JiveBunny (@JiveBunnyMuzik) January 21, 2020

“Of course not,” Warren replied, prompting the man to say, “So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money, and those of us that did the right thing get screwed?”

“My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacation,” he continued, adding, “I saved my money. He made more than I did. I worked a double shift working to get extra money.”

The man then accused Warren of laughing at him.

“You’re laughing at me,” he declared.

“No I’m not,” she replied.

Warren shook the man’s hand and told him “I appreciate your time” as he strode off angrily, then coolly continued to take photos with supporters for another 40 minutes or so.

Warren’s student debt plan caps debt relief at $50,000 and applies only to families making less than $250,000 a year.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]