WATCH: Crowd Bursts Out Laughing As Biden Mocks McCarthy Claim the GOP Will ‘Restore Faith in Our Elections’

In a stump speech at the National Education Association (NEA) on Friday ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, President Joe Biden said that Republicans have to learn to love their country “even if they lose” an election, and mocked Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy for his claim about restoring faith in elections — to the delighted amusement of the friendly audience.

He also said that “democracy is on the ballot.”

Biden focused on bashing MAGA Republicans for most of the speech but got applause and audible agreement from the union crowd when he said partway through that not all Republicans are MAGA Republicans.

During his approximately half-hour speech, Biden talked about the GOP agenda unveiled by House Minority Leader McCarthy on Friday morning, addressing individual items as well as mocking the overall presentation. He got a lot of laughs on the agenda item regarding elections.

“With a straight face, Kevin McCarthy says that Republicans are going to restore faith in our elections,” he said, as the crowd laughed. After he added, “as they say in my faith, bless me father, for I have sinned,” he got twice the laughs.

“Restore? Restore faith in our elections? MAGA Republicans refuse to accept the result of the 2020 election,” Biden continued. “Eighty-one million people voted Democrat for president last time.”

He went on to say that Republicans trying to win primary elections have to repeat “The Big Lie” — the term media and Democrats share for Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election — or lose.

Watch the clip above, via WUSA9.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com