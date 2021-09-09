Conservative pundit Larry Elder, currently running for governor of California, held a campaign event that got derailed when his entourage was confronted by an angry crowd, which included a woman wearing a gorilla mask and wielding eggs.

Elder, who is challenging California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) in the upcoming recall election, was in the Venice area of Los Angeles on Wednesday to tour a homeless encampment. The Elder campaign encountered critics during the excursion, and Spectrum News 1 reporter Kate Cagle obtained footage of the moment when someone threw an egg at the back of the candidate’s head.

Breaking: A flying egg narrowly missed the back of recall candidate @larryelder‘s head after it was thrown by an activist wearing a gorilla mask in Venice. A scuffle broke out and the candidate was escorted into an SUV. Here’s the raw (pun intended)

CW: f-bombs@SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/FeFx3wnuSD — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) September 8, 2021

The egg missed, and a campaign official approached the woman who started shouting “You better take your hands off me, motherf*cker! Touch me again! Touch me again!” She then appeared to strike the man in the face before others got swept up in the brief but physical skirmish.

Elder didn’t have much of a live reaction to the egg throwing, but he was swiftly led into an SUV and driven away. He later said on Twitter that his security detail was “shot with a pellet gun.”

Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 9, 2021

“People are angry. People are furious. People are mentally ill,” Elder said to ABC7. “This problem needs to be fixed, and Gavin Newsom has made it worse.”

