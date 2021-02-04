In the space between the inauguration of President Joe Biden and next week’s Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, a fascinating political media story has emerged: what does the future of the Republican party look like?

This story has occupied the minds of many during the news taint, and begs the following question: Is it more like establishment GOP leadership with old-school brand awareness, like Rep. Liz Cheney (who notoriously voted to impeach Trump.) OR, does it look more like QAnon conspiracy theorist, and Trump supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Axios has just published an exclusive poll that sheds new light and reveals that Republican Americans polled support the newly elected QAnon conspiracist over the third-ranking member of the House Republicans by a spread of 38%.

Taylor Greene’s net favorability among those Republicans polled was +10 net positive. Liz Cheney was -28.

Yup. That’s stunning news to anyone interested in, well, facts and reality-based governance. (Cue John Cougar Mellencamp’s Little Pink Houses. “Ain’t that America…”)

In a report written by the esteemed Margert Talev, the Axios-Survey Monkey poll shows that Marjorie Taylor Greene would win the popularity contest against Liz Cheney, and it’s not even close. The favorability poll asked respondents to opine on four Republican members of Congress: Senator Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Cheney, and Taylor Greene.

From the Axios report:

By the numbers: McCarthy enjoys the highest favorable versus unfavorable ratings (net favorability) of the four among Republicans, at 38%-16% (+22); followed by Greene, at 28%-18% (+10); McConnell, at 31%-46% (-15); and Cheney, at 14%-42% (-28).

Greene is the least well known of the four, with 51% of Republicans and Republican leaners saying they don’t know enough to say whether their impression is favorable or not. Respondents have the most fully formed views of McConnell. Republican respondents are three times as likely to say their views align with Greene than with Cheney, but nearly one-third say they don’t align with either, and half say they don’t know enough to say.

Republican respondents who voted for Trump in November gave McCarthy a high net favorable rating (+31) and McConnell a high net unfavorable rating (-18).

Why does this matter? Because the Republican party is trying to figure out the best approach to regain some political relevance having lost the White House and Senate to the Democratic party. The battle between Cheney and Taylor Greene was as much about the best path forward, and while establishment Republicans may have won the battle, they could still be losing the war to dangerous followers of QAnon conspiracies.

