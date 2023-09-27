‘You Presented It!’ Republican Congressman Crumbles When Pressed By NBC Reporter On His Timeline Of Biden Allegations

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) was pressed on Wednesday to clarify the timeline he laid out during a press conference alleging a connection between President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings – a key aspect to the GOP proving their corruption allegations against the president.

“Can you explain the timing then of the August 6th WhatsApp message? Why is that evidence of some wrongdoing?” asked NBC’s Ryan Nobles.

“I’m not an expert on the timeline. I would love to have President Biden and his family to tell us about all the timelines,” Smith replied.

“But if he’s not the president or the vice president at that time, where’s the wrongdoing? He wasn’t even a candidate for president at that time,” shot back Nobles.

“He was a candidate,” Smith replied.

“On August 6th of 2017?” Nobles pressed.

“Apparently, apparently, what source are you with?” Smith replied, deflecting.

“I’m with NBC,” Nobles shot back.

“So, apparently you’ll never believe us,” Smith lashed out.

“I’m not saying I don’t believe you. I’m asking you for, I’m asking you a very direct question,” Nobles replied, adding:

You presented a piece of evidence that you say came on August 6th, 2017, that demonstrates that Joe Biden was using political influence to help his son. But he wasn’t a political figure at that time. The first WhatsApp message you put up. How does that demonstrate that there was some sort of political influence being put over him if at that time he is not a political, not an elected official?

“I’m definitely not going to pinpoint one item. I think we have outlined,” Smith answered as Nobles interjected, “You presented it!”

“It was your first thing that you brought up,” Nobles added.

“So apparently you don’t agree with that,” Smith answered.

“It’s not that I don’t agree with that. I’m asking you to explain it,” Nobles clarified.

An exasperated Smith, moved on, “I’ll take the next question.”

Watch the full clip above.

