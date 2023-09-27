Tucker Carlson Tries Once Again to Stomp on a Fox Debate — This Time With Another Ex-Fox Host

The two former kings of cable news, Tucker Carlson and Bill O’Reilly, sat down for an interview set to release on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, minutes before the Republican debate on Fox News Wednesday night.

Both Carlson and O’Reilly dominated the cable airwaves in the 8 p.m. time slot on Fox News before they were both suddenly fired by the network. O’Reilly departed the company in 2017 following accusations of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Carlson’s departure came just days after Fox settled a $787 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems — though its unclear his ouster had anything to do with the suit.

Carlson has used his new platform on X to interview presidential candidates, global leaders, and spread conspiracy theories. During the first Republican debate, Carlson released a pre-taped interview with former President Donald Trump, garnering over 860,000 likes.

Now, just before the second Republican debate hosted by Fox Business in Simi Valley, California is set to air, Carlson’s interview with his cable predecessor will be released at 8:30 p.m. In the interview preview, the conservative firebrand asks O’Reilly if he believes Trump will be assassinated.

“The Biden administration has indicted their opponent four times. Do you think be writing Killing Trump at some point,” Carlson asks. O’Reilly is the co-author of the bestselling Killing book series, where he, along with historian Martin Dugard, examines the deaths and assassinations of presidents, generals, and other icons.

Moreover, the preview shows the two ex-primetime hosts reflecting on their time cable news days as O’Reilly notes, “At 8:00 on the Fox News channel, nobody knew what we were going to say. So whether they liked us or they hated us… didn’t matter.”

O’Reilly also claims that an “act of evil” controls the television industry before joking with Carlson that the two have “seen too much.”

Watch Carlson’s preview interview with O’Reilly below:

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com