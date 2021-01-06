Editorials from the New York Times and the Washington Post called on President Donald Trump to be removed from office after a staggering day in which his supporters, driven to violence after months of incitement from the president and his allies, clashed with police and breached the Capitol building.

The storming stopped the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, as lawmakers were evacuated from the building. One woman was fatally shot by police. Bombs were found around D.C.

The New York Times editorial board laid blame for the riot at the feet of Trump and congressional allies in his fight to steal the 2020 election.

“Mr. Trump’s seditious rhetoric prompted a mob of thousands of people to storm the U.S. Capitol building,” the Times wrote.

Mr. Trump sparked these assaults. He has railed for months against the verdict rendered by voters in November. He summoned his supporters to gather in Washington on this day, and encouraged them to march on the Capitol. He told them that the election was being stolen. He told them to fight. He told them he might join them and, even as they stormed the building, he declined for long hours to tell them to stop, to condemn their actions, to raise a finger in defense of the Constitution that he swore to preserve and protect. When he finally spoke, late in the day, he affirmed the protesters’ anger, telling them again that the election was stolen, but asking them to go home anyway. It was the performance of a man unwilling to fulfill his duties as president or to confront the consequences of his own behavior.

The board argued that the president should be held accountable “through impeachment proceedings or criminal prosecution — and the same goes for his supporters who carried out the violence.”

The Washington Post took a similar stand.

“Responsibility for this act of sedition lies squarely with the president, who has shown that his continued tenure in office poses a grave threat to U.S. democracy,” the paper’s board wrote. “He should be removed.”

The Times and the Post were not alone in condemning Trump and his supporters for the a of chaos.

Matthew Continetti, of National Review, argued Trump should “pay” for the carnage.

“There must be a cost for reckless endangerment of the United States government. Trump must pay,” he wrote.”

The editorial board of the Kansas City Star took their aim at Sen. Josh Hawley — the Missouri Republican leading the futile charge to object to Biden’s win — writing he has “blood on his hands.”

“No one other than President Donald Trump himself is more responsible for Wednesday’s coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol than one Joshua David Hawley,” the board wrote.

