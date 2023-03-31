How Newspapers Across America Covered the First Indictment of a Former President

Newspapers across the country rolled out major covers to cover a historic story: the first indictment of a former president of the United States.

Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his role in the hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. The specific charges, which are reported to number more than 30 and are expected to be unveiled when Trump turns himself in on Tuesday, will mark the first time in history a former president will face criminal charges.

The country’s top papers met the moment. The New York Times splashed a simple headline across the entire page: “TRUMP INDICTED.” The Los Angeles Times went the same route.

While much of conservative media has rallied around Trump over the Manhattan indictment, the cover of Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post was unforgiving how it reported the story.

“THE GATHERING STORMY,” the Post blared alongside a photo of Trump embracing Daniels. “NY grand jury votes to charge ex-president in porn star ‘payoff.'”

See how the major newspapers covered the news below.

—

