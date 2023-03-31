Mark Levin Calls Trump Indictment Declaration of ‘War’ on GOP: ‘Republicans Better Wake the Hell Up’

Mark Levin warned Republicans they need to “circle the wagons” following the indictment of former President Donald Trump, claiming the entire GOP could be at risk.

Levin appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday to react to news that Trump was criminally indicted on more than 30 counts. This followed reports that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg was readying an indictment based on alleged hush money payments made by Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. Trump has denied all wrongdoing repeatedly.

Levin claimed on Friday that the real target is the Republican Party as a whole.

“This is a war on the Republican Party. They want to change the voting system. They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to pack the Senate. The borders are wide open to change the demographics of the country,” Levin said.

The Fox News host further blasted Democrats, claiming the party “hates” America and is targeting Trump, a “once in a generation leader,” now because he “prevented” Hillary Clinton from taking the White House in 2016.

“The Democrat Party hates America. They never talk up America. They never quote from the Declaration of Independence. They use the Constitution to cherry-pick the Constitution. There’s nothing they like about the country. They don’t like the economic system of the country and the guy that stood up against them and prevented [Barack] Obama from having his third term with Hillary Clinton was Donald Trump,” Levin said.

He further claimed Democrats are putting the “final nail in the coffin” of the Republic as they seek a “one-party nation,”

“The Democratic Party wants a one-party country. It wants a one-party system, and it has done the final thing that you do when you put the nail in the coffin of a Republic, which is take the law and use it against the law,” he said.

Levin warned Republicans need to “wake the hell up” and “circle the wagons” in light of Trump’s indictment.

“The Republicans better wake the hell up,” he said. “We need to circle the wagons.”

Watch above via Fox News.

