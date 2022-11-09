Meghan McCain Shovels Dirt on Trump After GOP Midterm Flop: Should Be the ‘Final Nail in His Coffin’

Meghan McCain proclaimed that the midterm election results should mark former President Donald Trump’s political death, along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ rise as the Republican party’s new leader.

McCain penned a new column for the Daily Mail which she began by acknowledging that “the highly anticipated ‘red wave’ turned into a light pink ripple… at best.”

“The ‘red wave’ was a mirage and nothing of the ‘historic win’ Republicans were anticipating,” McCain wrote. She made this point by noting how President Joe Biden’s struggles on several major voter issues, yet Democrats are likely to keep control of the Senate, and Republicans will barely have a majority in the House.

Thus, McCain presented her argument that Trump’s influence over the GOP and his choice of candidates were the reasons why the party underperformed.

“This will go down as a giant warning sign and, hopefully, a convincing argument against the delusion that President Donald Trump is the future of the GOP,” she wrote. “Too many Republicans lost in an unloseable election last night, and they have no one to blame but themselves.”

As she broke down how many of Trump’s picks are poised to lose their races, McCain explained that the “simple and easy conclusion to draw” is that “Trump’s MAGA is cancer and it is killing my party. And this should be the final nail in his coffin.”

President Trump is no kingmaker, in fact, he is the opposite. He seems to have a knack for picking losing candidates. That may be because it is more important to Trump, the narcissist, that candidates suck up to him, kiss his ring and vomit up his talking points, instead of running sincere campaigns that connect with voters in an authentic way.

The bright side of election night for McCain was DeSantis’ re-election, saying that it “poured rocket fuel on his presidential ambitions.” She concluded that DeSantis represents the GOP’s best chance for victory, whereas continued fealty to Trump risks further losses.

Along with President Trump, every single person in Republican leadership who enabled this embarrassing midterm loss should be held accountable, and that includes Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Kevin McCarthy. Too often, they look the other way, only taking cues from Trump, and expelling people, like Congresswoman Liz Cheney, from her role in leadership. Not having diversity of opinions in the caucus alienates voters. And now, we see the result. The Republican Party has a choice this morning. Remain in the Trump cult and continue to underperform or start supporting serious candidates who care about policy issues, solving actual problems and, most importantly, winning. To put it in jargon that Trump-land can understand: they’re a bunch of losers. I hope we can right the ship before it’s too late — and I hope that ship is steered by Ron DeSantis.

