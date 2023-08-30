UNC Student Newspaper’s Stunning Front Page Following Shooting Event Draws Wide Praise: ‘So Powerful, and So Devastating’

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s student newspaper shocked followers by devoting its latest front page to the text messages sent and received around campus when a shooting put the school under lockdown.

UNC Chapel Hill was put on alert Monday when the suspect, grad student Tailei Qi, allegedly shot and killed Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the department of Applied Physical Sciences. The Daily Tar Heel mobilized to cover the shooting, and the student outlet has continued to provide coverage on Qi’s arrest and the fallout from the emergency situation.

On Tuesday night, The Daily Tar Heel’s print managing editor Caitlyn Yeade posted a picture of the paper’s upcoming front page, which was layered with alarming tests exchanged by students during the lockdown.

“Guys I’m so f*cking scared,” one message said. Another said “what the f*ck is happening?” The list of texts went on and on as it showed the fear and panic of what everyone endured on campus that day.

The front page of tomorrow's @dailytarheel – I shed many tears while typing up these heart-wrenching text messages sent and received by UNC students yesterday. Our campus was on lockdown for more than three hours. Beyond proud of this cover and the team behind it. pic.twitter.com/2gE51TrHZ8 — Caitlyn (she/her) (@caitlyn_yaede) August 30, 2023

“I shed many tears while typing up these heart-wrenching text messages sent and received by UNC students yesterday,” Yeade posted on X. “Our campus was on lockdown for more than three hours. Beyond proud of this cover and the team behind it.”

Emmy Martin, the Tar Heel’s editor-in-chief, also saluted the front page as she said, “I’ve lost count of the number of texts like these I received Monday. Those messages, which I and every student I know sent/got, inspired tomorrow’s front page. If you contributed a message to this project, thank you. It’s been a tough two days.”

I've lost count of the number of texts like these I received Monday. Those messages, which I and every student I know sent/got, inspired tomorrow's front page. If you contributed a message to this project, thank you. It's been a tough two days. https://t.co/xN26IyLOEe — Emmy Martin (@emmymrtin) August 30, 2023

News observers quickly took notice of the front page, and they offered their praise for the Tar Heel’s powerful example of student journalism.

This is so powerful. And so devastating. https://t.co/wGO91I12dt — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) August 30, 2023

I’ve never seen a better front page. And neither have you. Via the brilliant @dailytarheel student journalists. pic.twitter.com/YuwrjeirQk — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 30, 2023

This is great journalism. A sad, tragic event–but glad to see student journalists respond so well. https://t.co/gm6QcA0Y6u — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) August 30, 2023

It's truly incredible that young people still want to be part of a profession that far too often does not love them back. My generation isn't going to change anything. Wish that wasn't the case. But I carry faith that Generation Z and beyond are going to rise and say Enough. https://t.co/TQOBbhqtE7 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 30, 2023

Incredible work by student journalists who endured a horrific day of violence and fear. https://t.co/mR7ezoJ7Ti — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) August 30, 2023

I am so fucking proud of the kids @dailytarheel. Along with being journalists who had to accurately cover this awful day in Chapel Hill, they were also students experiencing this horrible day. But no matter what, they put this paper out. For the community. Daily Tar Heel forever https://t.co/7k0BBL60D3 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 30, 2023

THIS IS NOT NORMAL. THIS IS NOT NORMAL. THIS IS NOT NORMAL. THIS IS NOT NORMAL. THIS IS NOT NORMAL. America, don't look away. https://t.co/mKEGj2GNUB — March For Our Lives ☮️🟧 (@AMarch4OurLives) August 30, 2023

I wanted to echo the sentiment I've seen a lot on this app today. Student journalists continue to deliver — even when the stories they tell are as personal as this. We often worry about passing the torch in any field, but I think journalism is in more than good hands, if these… https://t.co/XG9ULrlofo — Jaden Jefferson (@Jaden_Reports) August 30, 2023

My god what a front page https://t.co/ZOx6ziJ4kl — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 30, 2023

Student newspapers are the best. What a front page. https://t.co/wXMNK91bDp — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 30, 2023

