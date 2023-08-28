The suspect who allegedly opened fire on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was identified by local news on Monday.

Tailei Qi, who according to a LinkedIn page is a graduate student at the department of applied physical sciences at the school, matches the photo of the suspect being shared by police. North Carolina NBC affiliate WRAL reported on the student’s identity Monday afternoon.

Police ordered students to shelter in place as authorities responded to reports of an “armed and dangerous” person on campus Monday.

UNC Police tweeted out a photo of the suspect, telling people to keep their distance.

“This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911,” UNC Police wrote on X.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

UPDATE 4:27 p.m.: According to WRAL, the suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

