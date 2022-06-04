‘Donald Trump Is The Ultimate Target!’ MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Justice Department ‘In a Full Sprint’ To Indict Trump

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump is the “ultimate target” of a DOJ criminal investigation into the January 6 attack.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about the investigation, and Kirschner put the most recent developments in context with the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol announcement that hearings will begin next Thursday.

Kirschner’s read? The clock is ticking for Trump:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: What do you make of this? The more the reporting, again, it was source reporting, but we’re getting leaks out. So there is a grand jury. There’s no doubt there’s a grand jury. There’s 100% sure there’s a grand jury now and it’s investigating the alternate fraudulent electors, which is all to help Donald Trump. And according to New York Times reporting that they’re requesting information about Trump’s lawyers, Giuliani, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and others. Is this again part of the same thing with Navarro? And again, do you believe that Donald Trump is one of the targets of this? GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yeah. So clearly I think Donald Trump is the ultimate target. And it seems to me that there are a couple of things going on. It seems to me that what DOJ is now doing is working its way up the criminal food chain. They continue to go after, prosecute and convict Donald Trump’s footsoldiers of the insurrection that he told to go attack the Capitol and stop the steal. And they obeyed those commands from their commander in chief. The timing of it, I think, is really interesting and maybe even a little telling, Dean. Because all of a sudden, DOJ does a couple of things. One, they request all transcripts from the J. Six Committee, more than a thousand transcripts. And the next thing you know, what happens? Subpoenas start to fly that make it clear they are now working their way up the criminal ladder to high government officials, to lawyers, to Trump family members who have testified before the J. Six Committee. And why is it that we now have the kind of flurry of activity that you and I have been looking for for the past year and a half? Well, could it be because the Department of Justice has gotten wind of precisely what the American people are going to see beginning on June 9 regarding the crimes of Donald Trump and his coconspirators. And people are going to be screaming bloody murder. Why haven’t they been indicted? And that, it feels to me like all of a sudden DOJ is in full sprint, anticipating what we are all about to see.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

