‘Go Home and Die!’ Howard Stern Says Hospitals Should Refuse to Treat Unvaccinated People

Legendary shock-jock Howard Stern told listeners that if he were in charge, hospitals would refuse to treat unvaccinated patients for Covid-related illnesses.

On Wednesday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, a caller named Aaron expressed frustration with the resources being expended on unvaccinated people who fall ill with Covid.

“What would you think about just letting the pandemic run wild and move through the unvaccinated?” he asked Stern.

“If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” Stern said, as the caller joked “Send them home with a bottle of Robitussin.”

He went on to mock the beliefs of unvaccinated people who “don’t trust our government. They think that there’s some conspiracy to turn them into a magnet or something like this. They think they are going to become magnetized if they take the vaccine.”

Stern said, of his own experience being vaccinated and boosted, that “I’ve taken this vaccine three times and the worst side effect is for a day, I had a little bit of a headache”

He agreed with the caller that “It’s your civic duty,” and reiterate that “No one’s sitting there conspiring against you. Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot, or magnetize you. There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it.”

Stern concluded by saying “Now if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die.”

Stern has been a vocal critic of the unvaccinated, particularly public figures, even mocking conservative radio hosts who died of the disease after opposing vaccine mandates.

“Fuck them, fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” Stern said in September.

Listen above via SiriusXM.

