‘This F*cking Guy…’ Howard Stern UNLEASHES on Aaron Rodgers for Spewing Anti-Vax ‘Bullsh*t’

Aaron Rodgers, who once lied about being immunized from Covid-19, only to later catch the virus, has become the latest target of a Howard Stern tirade.

“I was soo worked up over the weekend about this fucking Aaron Rodgers of the NFL,” Stern said on Monday’s The Howard Stern Show. “I don’t even know where to begin with that story. I mean this fucking guy.”

Howard Stern has thoughts on Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/IS1nbqbat4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 8, 2021

The host admitted that he does not watch football often, but still recognized that the NFL likely “put up with his bullshit” because Rodgers is one of the league’s star players.

Stern’s co-host Robin Ophelia Quivers noted that the athlete is on his way to becoming a Hall-of-Famer, adding, “so he’s important to the franchise.”

“If there was decency in this world, you know, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” Stern said. “What he did to his fellow teammates … this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast.”

Stern compared the gravity of Rodgers’ Covid vaccine lies to the actions of former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III, who was released from the team and will face DUI charges after being involved in a fatal car crash last week.

Ruggs was released from the team after prosecutors claimed he drove his car at 156mph while intoxicated more than twice the legal limit, crashing into a Toyota RAV4 and killing both the driver and her dog.

“He should be thrown out of the league, which he was I assume,” Stern said of Ruggs, adding, “And Aaron Rodgers, come on, dude. Really? You know that whole bullshit gig, ‘Yeah I have the anti-bodies.'”

The host went on to hit at Rodgers for saying he spoke to Joe Rogan for information on Covid-19, saying, “You’ve got doctors who study in medical school. I don’t what has happened to this country.”

Stern had recently slammed Rogan for crediting ivermectin for his recovery from the Covid-19, as he could have simply gotten vaccinated in the first place.

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying ‘what are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me,'” Stern said in a September episode of his show. “Well a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?”

Stern has also unleashed on Eric Clapton and Kyrie Irving for their thoughts on the vaccine, as well as any “imbeciles” who have been hospitalized with Covid after refusing to get vaccinated.

“We have no time for idiots in this country anymore,” Stern said. “We don’t want you. We want you to all, either go to the hospital — stay home — die there with your Covid. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your Covid when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go fuck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

