Howard Stern ROASTS Anti-Vax Radio Hosts Who Died, Says Make Vaccine Mandatory: ‘F*ck Them, F*ck Their Freedom’

Legendary shock-jock Howard Stern laughed at and mocked right-wing radio hosts who have died of Covid after preaching against vaccines, and made a forceful case that the vaccines should be mandatory.

On Tuesday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, the host gleefully derided the recent slew of conservative radio hosts who railed against masks or vaccines or both, only to later become sick and die of the disease.

“It’s really funny when these radio, the radio guys are the best, they’re like four of them died, four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated. They were they were on fire, these guys, it was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are ‘I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.'” Stern said, laughing several times.

“You know, I have trouble drumming up compassion, and I think that’s a terrible thing to not be able to drum up compassion for people that are stupid, that they wind up dying,” co-host Robin Quivers said.

Where do I have that clip of that Mark, [Marc Bernier], er the guy who died. I got it. Here it is. This is the guy,” Stern said, playing a clip of Bernier saying he would not get the vaccine.

Stern remarked that there are three others, and “they’re on the radio preaching this shit.”

“I’ll tell you what, far as I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine, you had to get a mumps vaccine, you had to get, it was a ton of them,” Stern said.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say, you know, it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern asked. “Fuck them, fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

Listen above via SiriusXM.

