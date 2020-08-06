Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized and offered what can fairly be called a strange explanation for his now-deleted Instagram post of himself posing with a woman while his pants were unzipped.

There was a lot of commotion about Falwell’s photo earlier this week, which seems to have been taken at a yacht party themed after the Canadian TV show Trailer Park Boys. Many people accused the evangelist of being a hypocrite due to Liberty University’s strict code of conduct demanding a modest appearance and abstinent from any kind of media content that could be considered sexual in nature.

In an interview with WLNI 105.9FM, a local radio station in Lynchburg, VA, Falwell said that the woman he had his arm around was his wife’s assistant and “it was weird because she was pregnant, she couldn’t get her pants up, and I was, trying to like…I had on a pair of jeans I haven’t worn in a long time so I couldn’t get mine zipped either. And so I just put my belly out like hers.”

“I should never have put it up and embarrassed her,” Falwell went on. “Anyway, I’ve apologized to everybody and I promised my kids, I’m gonna try to be a good boy from here on out.”

