Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. Deletes Bizarre Bare-Midriff Pants-Unzipped Photo from Yacht Party

By Charlie NashAug 4th, 2020, 10:04 am

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. raised eyebrows on Monday after he posted a bizarre yacht party photo to Instagram with his arm around a woman while his fly was undone.

In the photo, which was taken during a yacht party, Falwell’s belly protruded out of his unzipped pants.

“More vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass,” he commented. “It was a prop only.”

The image soon went viral, with Falwell subsequently deleting the post, however other images and videos from the party indicate it was part of a Trailer Park Boys costume event.

In a deleted video from the yacht party, each guest is dressed as a Trailer Park Boys character in a parody intro to the show, with Falwell himself dressed as “Julian.”

Though the eye-catching posts are now gone from Falwell’s Instagram account, some Safer-For-Work yacht pictures remain.

